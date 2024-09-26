Shah Rukh Khan Gets Mobbed By A Huge Crowd At The Airport; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport and he is king for a reason. The superstar was mobbed by a huge crowd as he was making his way to the airport. The video shows Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguards protecting him from the crowd who went berserk to have his glimpse. It looked extremely difficult for the bodyguards to manage the crowd and the Jawan star happily waved at them with his signature Salaam.

Watch the video of SRK getting mobbed at the airport.

The fans couldn’t keep calm seeing Shah Rukh Khan at the airport and they went uncontrollably. When it comes to stardom no one lives it better than the superstar. Like he said he is the last of the stars and indeed it’s true. Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying his stardom for 40 years now and to date, he works immensely hard to keep that stardom alive.

Recently at his appearance at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, the superstar spoke about his stardom and gave a unique perspective to it. I wear stardom like a T-shirt, not like a tuxedo. It’s not important, and it’s there. I’m careless about it, and it’s very nice, and I hope it remains”.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in King starring daughter Suhana Khan reportedly.