Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Warm Hug, Blessings To The Newlywed Couple Alanna Panday, Ivor- Watch

A video has surfaced online in which SRK can be seen giving Alanna and Ivor McCray a hug.SRK`s fan page shared a video on Instagram. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 04:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
New delhi: After a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dancing at Chunky Panday`s niece Alanna Panday`s wedding, now King Khan giving a warm hug to the newlywed couple is going viral on social media.

A video has surfaced online in which SRK can be seen giving Alanna and Ivor McCray a hug.SRK`s fan page shared a video on Instagram. 

In the video, new bride in town and Shah Rukh shared a hug and she was heard saying `thank you for coming` in his ears. He then planted a kiss on her forehead. Before leaving, King Khan also kept his hand on Ivor`s head to shower his blessings on the newlyweds.

 

Recently, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan shook a leg at Chunky Panday`s niece Alanna Panday`s wedding. Videos from the venue were shared by Shah Rukh`s fan pages and some of the guests present there.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KhanSRK (@libzsrk)

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen in a black suit, while Gauri was dressed in a green gown. They were dancing to the tunes of A P Dhillon`s `Dil Nu`. The bride`s mother Deanne Panday joined SRK and Gauri on the dance floor. They were seen dancing in a circle. Fans loved their chemistry and dropped adorable comments on the video.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday`s brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday. For the last few days, her wedding pictures are doing rounds on the internet. On this occasion, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday also grooved to old and new hits.

Social media influencer Alanna married her long-time beau Ivor on Thursday following Hindu rituals. Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession.

Ivor and Alanna dated for many years before they decided on tying the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, USA. They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained.

