Shah Rukh Khan Gives It Back To Netizen Who Brutally Trolls Pathaan And Jawan

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh took to X and conducted an #AskSRK session to celebrate the trailer release of his upcoming film 'Dunki' and the release of his daughter Suhana Khan's film 'The Archies'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 08:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan Gives It Back To Netizen Who Brutally Trolls Pathaan And Jawan Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Trollers should be careful of Shah Rukh Khan while messing with him as the superstar knows best how to beat someone with just his words.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh took to X and conducted an #AskSRK session to celebrate the trailer release of his upcoming film 'Dunki' and the release of his daughter Suhana Khan's film 'The Archies'. Because #Dunkitrailer aaya hai....Archies release pe hai....and I am just so happy and laid back. A few moments with you all of fun and funny answers. Let's do #AskSrk," SRK wrote.

SRK responded to several questions. He also reacted to a tweet that was quite negative. One of the social media users called SRK's last two blockbuster films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', "sh*t". "Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk ," the user wrote.

SRK took notice of it and gave a befitting response. Shah Rukh said that he was making an exception because he believed that this person needed medication for constipation, and wrote that he would ask his PR team to send the troll some medication.

"Normally I don't answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines...hope u recover soon," he wrote.
SRK's latest QnA left his fans in splits.

A fan asked SRK if there are any 'sax-sux' (sex) scenes in 'Dunki'. The tweet read, "Sir #Dunki me sax sux to nahi hai na. Papa ke sath dekh sakte hai ? #AskSRK (sic)", loosely meaning, 'Sir, there are no sex scenes (sax-sux) in 'Dunki', right? Can I watch it with my dad?'.

And SRK, being the wittiest ever, replied, "Sax Sux toh samjha nahi tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer (sic) (I don't know much about sax-sux (sex scenes) but there is tax-tux (tax) in tickets. Take it from your father)."

'Dunki' is helmed by RajKumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. As per the makers, it is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

'Dunki', which also stars Boman Irani, will hit the theatres on December 21. 

