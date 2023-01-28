Shah Rukh Khan gives Witty Reply to Salman Khan fan Asking About the Competition Between them, Says 'Bhai is...'

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan came for a quick #AskSRK session on Twitter to interact with his fans and, as usual, his replies were at their wittiest best.

When a user, apparently a Salman Khan fan, told SRK that - even though Pathaan turned out to be a hit - he won't be able to compete with Bhaijaan in the Box Office war. To this, SRK replied, "Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time )."

Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan https://t.co/91HJy8UZxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Check out some more witty replies from the superstar:

Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan https://t.co/KIbqWjwfmZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya na…ab jaan loge bacche ki kya!!! #Pathaan https://t.co/X2hqXeZlF1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' took its total worldwide gross collection to ₹313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer raised ₹38 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned ₹1.25 crore nett on the third day. "Pathaan" was also released in Tamil and Telugu on January 25.

"The total India collection on day three was ₹39.25 crore nett ( ₹47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected ₹43 crore gross. The total worldwide collection on day three was an insane ₹90 crore worldwide gross box office," the studio said in a press note.

"Pathaan", which is Shah Rukh's first big screen release in over four years, had raised ₹106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by ₹113.6 crore on day two.

The total India gross box office collection after three days stands at ₹201 crore gross and total overseas collection is at ₹112 crore gross.