New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan added a touch of glamour to the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

SRK arrived at the venue accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, exuding charm in his black attire and signature ponytail look.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of not only prominent political figures but also Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, who arrived with his son Anant Ambani.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi
June 9, 2024

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is all set to assume office for a third consecutive term, marking a significant moment in India's political history. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening, reflecting the unity and shared vision of the new government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured an impressive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, winning a total of 293 seats. This achievement solidifies their position in the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, where the minimum majority figure is 272.

PM Modi's success in winning a third term puts him in an exclusive league, making him only the second Indian leader to achieve this feat after the founding prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

As anticipation builds for the evening ceremony, Delhi is adorned with posters featuring the PM-designate, creating an atmosphere of excitement and celebration.

To ensure the smooth flow of the event, around 1,100 traffic police personnel from the Delhi Police have been deployed. Additionally, an advisory has been issued to the public regarding the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates attending the Prime Minister's oath ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi has attracted several distinguished guests, including leaders and state heads from neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region.

This display of unity and solidarity serves as a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, emphasizing the importance of fostering strong relationships with neighbouring nations.