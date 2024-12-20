Mumbai: The annual day function of Dhirubhai Ambani School turned out to be a star-studded affair as it saw the presence of renowned celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan among others.

B-towners gathered together under the same roof to cheer for their kids who study at Dhirubhai Ambani School. Several visuals from the function surfaced online in which we can see film personalities beaming with pride on seeing their children perform live on the stage.

Several videos from pap accounts and fan pages have been circulating which show dotting parents Aishwarya-Abhishek, Shah Rukh, and Kareena recording their children Aaradhya, AbRam, and Taimur's performances on their phones respectively.

One of the viral videos shows Shah Rukh dancing with the school kids, adding chaar chand to the annual day.

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were also seen next to Shah Rukh Khan.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia, too, marked their presence at the annual day function. A while ago, Mira took to Instagram and shared a selfie from the car and captioned it, "For my babies."

Karan Johar also attended the annual day event with fashion designer Manish Malhotra.