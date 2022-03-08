हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has the best day of his life in Dubai, all thanks to daughter Suhana!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen promoting Dubai tourism through a new commercial ad.

Shah Rukh Khan has the best day of his life in Dubai, all thanks to daughter Suhana!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen promoting Dubai tourism through a new commercial ad.

Sharing the video on his social media handle, he wrote, “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me! #DubaiPresents @visit.dubai #visitdubai…”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The ad starts with SRK doing his signature pose infront of The Atlantis Palm Hotel and soon he gets a call from his daughter Suhana who asks him whether he has reached home or still in shoot. He tells her that he is still in the middle of a shoot, to which Suhana advices him to look around and have fun as he is in Dubai. 

And so after talking to his daughter, he decides to enjoy his stay in Dubai and so he goes out freely, plays volleyball at the beach, clicks selfies with fans, visits a mall and later was seen on a cruise grooving and enjoying with his fans and later realizes that how happy he is after doing all this. 

At the end of the day, Suhana calls him again and asks him about his day. “Thanks to you, had the best day of my life,” he replies to her. 

Throughout the video, SRK was seen in his long hair look. 

For the unversed, Shah Rukh is currently in Spain where he is shooting for his film Pathaan. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh Khannew commercialDubai TourismSRKdaughter Suhana KhanSpainPathan
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor dedicates a special post to mom Neeliima, wife Mira Rajput on Women’s Day

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russian army destroys police station in Kharkiv's Izium