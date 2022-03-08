Shah Rukh Khan has the best day of his life in Dubai, all thanks to daughter Suhana!

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen promoting Dubai tourism through a new commercial ad.

Sharing the video on his social media handle, he wrote, “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me! #DubaiPresents @visit.dubai #visitdubai…”

The ad starts with SRK doing his signature pose infront of The Atlantis Palm Hotel and soon he gets a call from his daughter Suhana who asks him whether he has reached home or still in shoot. He tells her that he is still in the middle of a shoot, to which Suhana advices him to look around and have fun as he is in Dubai.

And so after talking to his daughter, he decides to enjoy his stay in Dubai and so he goes out freely, plays volleyball at the beach, clicks selfies with fans, visits a mall and later was seen on a cruise grooving and enjoying with his fans and later realizes that how happy he is after doing all this.

At the end of the day, Suhana calls him again and asks him about his day. “Thanks to you, had the best day of my life,” he replies to her.

Throughout the video, SRK was seen in his long hair look.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh is currently in Spain where he is shooting for his film Pathaan.