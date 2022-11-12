topStoriesenglish
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Days after greeting fans from Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan hides behind umbrella again, looks dapper in denim look

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was once again seen hiding himself behind a big umbrella as he got clicked at Kalina airport.

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan continues to hide his face from the paparazzi. King Khan, as he is fondly addressed by his fans, has several projects under his belt and is one of the busiest stars in tinsel town. He is currently shooting for Rajkummar Hirani's 'Dunki', also starring Taapsee Pannu. On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan was photographed as he arrived back in Mumbai from the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair. However, the actor once again made sure to hide from the camerapersons stationed at Kalina airport under a giant umbrella as he left the airport in his car. 

Also spotted at the airport was his manager Pooja Dadlani. Well, Shah Rukh looked dapper as always in a denim jacket which he wore over a white tee and completed his look with stylish shades. 

It's been almost four years since Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai's 2108 released 'Zero'. However, there seems to be no decline in the anticipation among his fans to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The superstar has been keeping himself covered under a family-sized umbrella for some time in the hope of not getting clicked by the paparazzi. Some of his fans believe that Shah Rukh has been maintaining a lowkey ever since his son Aryan Khan got arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug seizure case in October 2021. 

However, others believe that he has been avoiding cameras ever since he kickstarted shooting for his film, to reveal his character's looks. 

Recently, on his birthday, Shah Rukh came out on the balcony of his bungalow - Mannat and thousands of his fans, who had gathered outside to wish him. The actor did not hide his face and even shared some photos with his fans on social media. 

A fan wrote, "On his birthday he stood in his visitor area and waved everyone now y is he hiding ..Strange."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has 'Pathaan', 'Dunki', and 'Jawaan' in his kitty. A spy-thriller, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles and is all set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023. This will be followed by 'Jawan', for which SRK has collaborated with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the first time. In 'Dunki', Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu. 

