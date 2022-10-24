NewsLifestylePeople
Shah Rukh Khan hides from paparazzi as he attends Diwali party with son Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor arrives with ex-beau Shikhar Pahariya

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan attended the Diwali party of producer-writer Amrit Pal Bindra on Sunday evening.

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan attended a Diwali bash hosted by producer-writer Amrit Pal Bindra in Mumbai on Sunday (October 23) night. In several videos shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Shah Rukh and his son Aryan were clicked arriving at the venue in a white luxury car. 

While Aryan was captured on the front seat of his car, Shah Rukh was on the back seat which was completely covered with a black drape. Unlike other celebrities who happily posed for the shutterbugs, Shah Rukh Khan tried avoiding the media and entered the venue in a car that had lack curtains on the windshield. Take a look at the video below:

It is no secret that Bollywood celebrities have been busy attending star-studded Diwali bashes in the past week. In the last few nights, several grand Diwali parties have been thrown in Mumbai which saw attendance of all A-listers from the tinsle villa.

B-Town cutest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also arrived at Amrit Pal's Diwali bash twinning in black. Katrina Kaif was happily seen greeting the paps as she arrived at the venue. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actor Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the party with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. She wore a silver saree and smiled at the paparazzi.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan arrived at the party together. Sara Ali Khan wore a multi-coloured ethnic outfit while Ananya opted for a red saree with a matching blouse. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Several other celebrities including Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari, Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi, and Akansha Ranjan were also spotted at the bash.

