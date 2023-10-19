Shah Rukh Khan Holds Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor aka Shanaya And Barfi Hostage In New Ad: Watch

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has taken over the box office since its release. It's been more than a month but the film is still standing strong and has become one of the highest grossers of the year 2023. Now, in a new advertisement, the actor has taken back the role of 'Jawan' along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and it will definitely leave you laughing out loud.

Alia plays the iconic Shanaya from 'Student of the Year' and Ranbir is 'Barfi.' Shah Rukh holds the two hostages in the metro and their conversation is a fun banter one just cannot miss. The commercial begins with Alia asking SRK 'Kaun ho tum?' He then answers in his Jawan style saying, "Main kaun hu, kaun nahi, pata nahi," Alia then cries ‘Shiva’ – Ranbir's character name from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the latter reminds her that he is Barfi. Throughout the ad, SRK and Alia keep calling Ranbir by his character names including Sanju, Jagga, and Rocket Singh and he keeps reminding them that he is Barfi.

Alia looks stunning in her 'Disco Deewane' outfit, a little red dress, on the other hand, Ranbir and SRK are in their Barfi and Jawan getups.

Fans are in love with the new commercial, as soon as it was dropped, netizens took to social media and appreciated it. Soon after one of the users shared the commercial video on Reddit, several users reacted to it. One wrote, "This ad is so good whoever came up with this is brilliant is them referring to all Ranbir’s characters when he’s dressed as barfi haha too cute," "The writer deserves a raise. The ad is too good," another user commented. A third comment read, "Omg such a fun ad been a long time since I’ve enjoyed an ad. Kaun hai writer? Isko bolo brahmastra 2 & 3 likhe"

Shah Rukh played a cameo role in Alia, Ranbir's 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' and received a lot of love.