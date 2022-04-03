Shah Rukh Khan is responsible for where I am, says 'Pathaan' co-star John Abraham

NEW DELHI: Yash Raj Films' upcoming action-drama 'Pathaan' has been making much news. Several photos from the film have been leaked on social media and went viral in no time. The film features star cast of Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, John Abraham, who will be seen with Shah Rukh in the film, has shared his take on Shah Rukh and has revealed when he is going back to shoot for the film.

Talking about Shah Rukh, John exclusively told Pinkvilla that he is responsible for where the Attack actor has reached in life. John recalled how SRK judged a modelling competition where he was a contestant and how he owes a lot to him. "Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he's responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged."

Further, John heaped praise on his Pathaan co-star and said, "There's a lot of deep-rooted respect that I have that I can't really talk about. But, he's a wonderful person. He's very charming, he's lovely and supremely intelligent. It's all I can say."

John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen for the first time in 'Pathaan'. The action-drama has been written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It also features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

The trio recently wrapped up the Spain schedule of the film. While John and Deepika arrived back to India, Shah Rukh headed straight to Dubai.

'Pathaan' is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, John's recent release 'Attack' with Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez is off to a good start. It has released in theatres across the world.

Prior to Attack, John was last seen in 'Satyameva Jayate 2', which did not perform as well as expected at the box office.

