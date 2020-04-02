हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan lauds PM Narendra Modi's efforts in fighting coronavirus COVID-19, says 'together we can overcome this'

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, several big names have contributed to fight against the pandemic flu. After Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and several others, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has stepped forward and lauded PM Narendra Modi's efforts. 

SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment released his official statement on Twitter. The superstar tweeted and shared it on the micro-blogging site, writing: In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.

He reaffirmed faith and said, 'together, we can overcome this'. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives and continues to affect millions.

To ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country. 

 

 

