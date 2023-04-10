Shah Rukh Khan Meets Acid Attack Survivors In Kolkata After IPL Game, Clicks Photos

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently riding high on the massive success of his film 'Pathaan', was recently in Kolkata, to watch his IPL cricket team play against Viral Kohli's team. The actor was seen with his daughter Suhana Khan and her friend Shanaya Kapoor. Shah Rukh was seen greeting his fans from the stands and also grooving to his hit track 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from his film 'Pathaan'. Several images and videos of Shah Rukh from the stadium took over the internet in no time, leaving his fans in complete awe.



Post the IPL match, King Khan was seen meeting acid attack survivors in Kolkata. The actor took time out of his busy schedule and meet acid survivors. A fan page on Instagram shared some photos of Shah Rukh from his meeting with acid attack survivors. In the images, Shah Rukh was seen casually dressed up in a black sweatshirt and matching bottoms.

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, fans started reacting to them. A fan wrote, "He's really doing great humanity. Mr. Khan. You're not only blessed with a great wit but also a lovely heart. King Khan." Another fan wrote, "King of hearts for a reason." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.



Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Projects:



After 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh is all set to be seen in Atlee's 'Jawan'. He is currently busy shooting for the film in the city. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released during Christmas 2023. Fans are excited to see him in both films as they will mark SRK's first collaborations with Atlee and Hirani.



The actor also has a cameo in Salaman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer actioner 'Tiger 3'.

