topStoriesenglish2575399
NewsLifestylePeople
ASKSRK

Shah Rukh Khan Motivates Students of Classes 10th, 12th Giving Board Exams

SRK replied, "Study as hard as you can. Do not get anxious. I used to carry a placard in the school march past...`do your best and leave the rest` just don`t stress. All the best."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 06:28 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Shah Rukh Khan motivated 10th and 12th-class students who are giving their board exams. On Monday, the `Pathaan` actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he answered his fan`s questions.
  • SRK replied, "Study as hard as you can. Do not get anxious. I used to carry a placard in the school march past...`do your best and leave the rest` just don`t stress. All the best."

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Motivates Students of Classes 10th, 12th Giving Board Exams

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan motivated 10th and 12th-class students who are giving their board exams. On Monday, the `Pathaan` actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, where he answered his fan`s questions. When a user asked him to give a few words of motivation for students of 10th and 12th who`ll face board examination in the next few weeks.

SRK replied, "Study as hard as you can. Do not get anxious. I used to carry a placard in the school march past...`do your best and leave the rest` just don`t stress. All the best."

CBSE Board exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 got underway across the country. The examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 are being held from February 15 to April 5, according to an official release from CBSE. CBSE has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of examinations in India and in 26 countries abroad to ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres. CBSE has circulated detailed guidelines to all the stakeholders to ensure that the students are appearing in the examinations without any stress.

Apart from responding to tweets related to Pathaan`s success and upcoming projects, Shah Rukh also addressed questions related to his personal life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is busy shooting for Atlee`s directorial `Jawan`. He recently headed to Pune for the film`s shoot. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, is all set to hit the theatres on June 2 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

It is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh`s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film`s teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops.

Apart from `Jawan`, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani`s `Dunki`. The film marks SRK`s first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu.

Live Tv

asksrkShah Rukh Khansrk pathaanSRK motivates studentsBoard exams

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'