Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan on helping Muzaffarpur child whose video went viral: 'Know how it feels' to lose parent

Shah Rukh has also been helping many others in need during these tough times. Recently, when West Bengal was severely affected by the cyclone Amphan, Shah Rukh along with wife Gauri Khan reached out to victims along with IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh Khan on helping Muzaffarpur child whose video went viral: 'Know how it feels' to lose parent

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has offered help and financial support to the child, who was seen pulling the shroud from the dead body of her mother at Bihar's Muzaffarpur railway station, in a viral video. The superstar says he knows how it feels to lose a parent.

"Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby," tweeted SRK, whose parents are no more.

He also shared Meer Foundation's tweet that read: "#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart-wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather's care."

Shah Rukh has also been helping many others in need during these tough times. Recently, when West Bengal was severely affected by the cyclone Amphan, Shah Rukh along with wife Gauri Khan reached out to victims along with IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

The actor's group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX, also announced several initiatives to support the efforts of the government in its COVID-19 fight. The actor also provided 25,000 PPE kits to the medical workers in Maharashtra who are fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

 

