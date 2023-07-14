trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635337
Shah Rukh Khan On 'Jawan' Songs, Hint - Farah Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant & Sobhi Collab

Jawan Release Date: The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan certainly knows how to treat his fans and keep showering them with surprises, especially related to his highly-anticipated film ‘Jawan’. Ever since the makers have launched the prevue and the new poster, the audience, especially SRK fans couldn’t hold on to their excitement of watching their favourite superstar on the big screen. 

Expressing their excitement and curiosity about their favourite King Khan on social media, fans are going berserk, asking about things related to ‘Jawan’. While SRK dropped a surprise for his fans by unveiling the poster of ‘Jawan’ during the #AskSRK session today, he also dropped a hint on the songs of the movie describing them as “lovely” and something being worked upon by the ace dance choreographers – Farah Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant and Sobhi Paulraj.

Responding to a fan’s query on the songs of ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, “Aayega aayega. Farah and Vaibhavi working hard with Atlee to edit and get them ready. Lovely songs they have done and Shobi too.” Considering SRK’s successful association with Farah and Vaibhavi over the years, and now Shobi too, the audience can certainly expect some great musical milestones coming their way!   

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan's various appearances in the action-packed Prevue of Jawan has generated never seen before buzz. The film’s prevue video garnered 112mn in 24hrs across platforms the biggest ever for any film in Indian cinema.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

