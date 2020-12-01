Shah Rukh Khan papped in city donning long hair, fans call it 'Pathan' look - Viral pics!

New Delhi: The king of romance Shah Rukh Khan has begun shooting for his next titled 'Pathan'. And guess what? The buzz around his venture is already making fans go crazy. After a brief hiatus of two years, SRK has reportedly kickstarted the work and was recently clicked in Mumbai donning a new look.

Shah Rukh was papped wearing a white tee and black trousers, flaunting his long mane. Remember his 'Don' days? Well, yes, that's exactly the feels we get looking at his latest pictures. Several fan clubs have shared it on social media. Take a look:

Pics: King Khan @iamsrk looking dapper as always! SRK clicked in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/I4KAmswVyi — SRKCFC (@SRKCHENNAIFC) November 30, 2020

SRK fans have called it his 'Pathan' look, assuming that he is going to flaunt long hair and French beard in the film.

'Pathan' will be helmed by 'WAR' director Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF. Reports are rife that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will play titular roles in this actioner.

SRK was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018. It was helmed by Aanand L Rai, starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.