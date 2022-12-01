New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia for the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Dunki’. The actor had also shared a video as the team wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film. In the video, he also hinted about attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Now several pictures of the actor have gone viral as he performed Umrah at Mecca. In the photos, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing Rida and Izar. The actor is also wearing a mask.

Several fan accounts shared the pictures and shared their reactions. “May Allah bless you and reward you for performing Umrah,” wrote one fan. “So happy to see him fulfilling his wish of visiting this holy place,” wrote another fan.

See the picture here

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, several other Bollywood celebrities have performed Hajj and Umrah at Mecca in the past including actors like Dilip Kumar and Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser of the film received a lot of praise from the audience. SRK’s much awaited comeback film ‘Pathaan’ is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film `Jawan`.

He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the year 2018. However, the film had failed to perform well at the box office. Other than this, he made cameo appearances in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Ayan Mukerji directorial ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’