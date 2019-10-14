close

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan poses with his 'heroes' Jackie Chan, Van Damme

The 53-year-old star was last seen as a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai's "Zero".

Shah Rukh Khan poses with his &#039;heroes&#039; Jackie Chan, Van Damme
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan posed with Hollywood stars Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme at the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia and called it his fan-boy moment.

Shah Rukh was in Riyadh, attending the Saudi Arabia film industry event and the superstar took to his Twitter and Instagram and shared a photograph of himself along with Chan and Van Damme.

"Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @JCVD @EyeOfJackieChan @JoyForumKSA," he said.

The 53-year-old star was last seen as a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai's "Zero".

 

