Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan poses with team of lawyers after son Aryan Khan's bail in drugs case

In the first photographs that emerged after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday (Oct 28) by Bombay High Court in drugs on cruise case, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen posing with his legal team. Notably, the Bollywood superstar was seen smiling with his team, that also included his manager Pooja Dadlani and advocate Satish Manshinde. 

Shah Rukh Khan poses with team of lawyers after son Aryan Khan&#039;s bail in drugs case
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Manshinde and his team worked as Aryan Khan's defence and worked for over three weeks to secure his bail in the drugs case.

This is the first photograph of Shah Rukh following the arrest of his son in the drugs case. Earlier on October 14, he was photographed visiting the Arthur Road Jail to visit his son. 

Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the court today 26 days after their arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. 

According to Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer Amit Desai, Aryan Khan, along with two other accused - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, will be released either by tomorrow or by Saturday (October 30). 

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday. 

