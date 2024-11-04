Shah Rukh Khan Quits Smoking, But Still Feels Breathlessness

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday and he gave his fans a huge surprise by mentioning that he has quit smoking. The superstar at an event revealed," There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys. I thought I won't feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it (the side-effects). Inshallah, that will also get ok." This is indeed good news for SRK fans.

The superstar even revealed how he celebrated his 59th birthday, "I woke up late today because there was a dinner last night. So I woke up and went to spend some time with my little one... he was having his own issues. His I-Pad was not working. Then after that my daughter had a problem. She had some outfits that were not looking okay. The fitting was all wrong. Then my elder son..."

The superstar further added, "So I learn from my family. Jitne bachche hote hein, utna patience aadmi mein badta hain (The more kids you have, the more patient you become)! So this is the learning I carry from my home to my work. Which is a lot of patience, lot of love, lot of care. Kisi ki koi bhi chiz naa chal rahi ho toh main usko theek karta hoon. Shooting pe, kaam pe, office pe (Whoever needs to fix things, I am there for them. At work, home or office). I think patience is the one thing that I have learnt from my family."

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in King and reportedly his daughter Suhana Khan will play a significant role, and this will be her debut in theatrical release.