Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan returns to India after wrapping Spain schedule of 'Pathaan', check out his stylish backpack

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to India after wrapping Spain schedule of 'Pathaan', check out his stylish backpack
PIC: Viral Bhayani

MUMBAI: After shooting for 'Pathaan' for over a month in Spain, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally back home. On Thursday morning, SRK was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which King Khan can be seen sporting a white tee, a pair of blue denim jeans and a black cap. 

He also wore a mask and had his shoulder-length hair tied in a ponytail. Before moving into his car, Shah Rukh greeted his staff, hugged them, and then he settled inside.

His airport look has left his fans in awe of him."SRK slaying," a social media user commented.

"He is looking so hot in a white T-shirt," another one wrote.

A few days ago, he surprised everyone with his BTS picture from the shooting schedule in which he flaunted his eight-pack abs and long hair look.

For the unversed, SRK's 'Pathaan' will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

