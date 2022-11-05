Shah Rukh Khan reveals what his youngest son AbRam thinks of his stardom, check out!  

Mumbai: Everybody knows that King Khan is not only a great actor but a doting father to his kids, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. On Saturday, SRK got back to his witty form by striking up a conversation with his fans on Twitter.

He conducted the #AskSRK session during which a fan asked him: How`s Abram, what does he think of your stardom post your birthday?`Pathaan` actor replied, "He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad...". Here is the tweet from the superstar:

He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad… https://t.co/mjICl32kU8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s upcoming action thriller film `Pathaan` alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. SRK`s charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like `Baazigar`, `Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na`, `Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge`, `Kuch Kuch Hota Hai`, `Kal Ho Naa Ho`, `Veer Zara`, and many more.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film `Dunki` alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film `Jawan` opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.