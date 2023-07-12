Jawan: Fan Makes Look-Alike Doll Of SRK, Internet Says ‘Amazing’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the world. The actor has a huge fan following, and people go crazy just to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. At the beginning of this year, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to the silver screen after a gap of almost four years with YRF’s Pathaan. The film turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is back with another film, Jawan. Recently, the makers dropped the prevue of Jawan, and it has received a massive response from the audience.

People are going crazy seeing Shah Rukh Khan in an all-new look and have been sharing various videos, memes, and pictures on the internet. Now, one of his fans has created a look-alike doll of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan, which has gone viral on social media.

Fan Makes Look-alike Doll Of Shah Rukh Khan

Fans have described the prevue of Jawan as mind-blowing. However, one scene has caught everyone’s attention. Towards the end of the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in an all-bald look. There has been so much buzz around that scene that one of his fans has created a look-alike doll of the actor.

A woman named Paige Wilson has shared pictures of a doll that looks exactly like Shah Rukh Khan. She even re-created the whole metro scene of the prevue using dolls.

Dearest, most talented @iamsrk, hope it's not too soon for my #SRK doll tributes to your knockout #JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer! It's so multifaceted that we may not be able to exhaust its thrills by re-watching it endlessly before the whole #Jawan story is known--but we'll try!_ pic.twitter.com/DK5rySEUqr — Paige Wilson (@breakfreeofbox) July 11, 2023

Twitter Reacts

The woman uploaded the pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Dearest, most talented @iamsrk, hope it's not too soon for my #SRK doll tributes to your knockout #JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer! It's so multifaceted that we may not be able to exhaust its thrills by re-watching it endlessly before the whole #Jawan story is known--but we'll try! With all my love--oh and Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo L.A.! @LA-KnightRiders #ShahRukhKhan.”

People were stunned to see the creativity of the fan and took to the comment section.

One user wrote, "Amazing.”

Amazing ___ — Kurosaki (@luffykurosaki29) July 11, 2023

Another fan wrote, "Looking absolutely super cool man.”

Looking absolutely super cool man____ — BeeTechLab (@BeeTechLab) July 11, 2023

About Jawan’s Prevue

The long-awaited Jawan’s prevue was packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and hard-hitting dialogues. It offered a visual treat to SRK fans. The film is directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Jawan hits theatres on September 7.