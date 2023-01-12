Shah Rukh Khan’s fan kisses him on the cheek as he meets him at 2 am, says, ‘No other superstar...’- See viral pics

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is one such superstar who enjoys a massive fan following not just in Indian but across the whole world. Recently, the actor went to ‘Auto Expo 2023’ to launch the Hyundai motors first all-electric IONIQ5 SUV. Now, the photos shared by a fan has gone viral on social media in which the fan can be seen kissing Shah Rukh Khan on the cheeks.

Not just this, the fan also shared a long note along with the photographs and wrote that he met him at 2 am in the hotel room and lauded the superstar’s gesture. “Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u,” the fan wrote.

As soon as the pics went viral, netizens also appreciated Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture. “Congrats man! This is dream come true,” a user wrote. “How amazing! You’re absolutely the luckiest,” added another user.

See the viral pics

Meanwhile, SRK finally unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ on Tuesday, which received massive responses from the fans. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

The film marks SRK’s fourth collaboration with Deepika Padukone after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. It will also mark his comeback to the movies after a long hiatus of four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.