Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat is trending on Twitter, know why!

New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai’s bungalow ‘Mannat’ has been trending on Twitter. The reason for the same is King Khan’s eagle-eyed fans who notice everything related to him. SRK and Gauri Khan’s house has got a new name plate and that’s the reason why ‘Mannat’ is a top trend on social media. Fans are compiling photos of Mannat over the years with different name plates and sharing it on social media platforms.

The new nameplate has ‘Mannat’ written in a narrow vertical slab. The previous name plate was much broader than the new sleek one.

Check out some of the fans reactions:

For many SRK’s fans a visit to Mumbai is incomplete without visiting his house in Bandra bandstand ‘Mannat’. It is an iconic spot along with the homes of other superstars like Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jalsa’, Salman Khan’s ‘Galaxy Apartments’.

Shah Rukh also treats his fans with his glimpse on special occasions by standing at ‘Mannat’s’ balcony. He waves at a huge swarm of fans that gather outside his residence on his birthday and Eid. His youngest son AbRam has also been spotted accompanying his dad to wave at his massive followers.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s action-thriller ‘Pathan’ that also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. SRK also recently announced his collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for his next ‘Dhunki’. The superstar is also said to star in Atlee’s next untitled film.

Shah Rukh was last seen in ‘Zero’ (2018). Anand L Rai’s film that also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif failed to impress at the box office.