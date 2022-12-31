Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan offer condolences to PM Narendra Modi on mother Heeraben's demise

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Saturday (Dec 31) offered their deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the demise of his mother Hiraben. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday. She was 99. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to condole Hiraben's demise. "Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family's prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul," the 57-year-old actor tweeted.

Salman also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the prime minister. "Dear Hon. PM Shri Narendrabhai Modi, I can feel your pain as there is no greater loss than losing one's mother. May God give u strength at this hour of need.. @narendramodi" the actor said.

On Friday, a host of film personalities, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth Malhotra, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, Kajol, Aanand L Rai, Shehnaaz Gill and Dharmendra paid tributes to Hiraben.

"Respected Dear Modiji.. My heartfelt condolences to you for the irreplaceable loss in your life Mother! @narendramodi @PMOIndia" Rajinikanth tweeted.

Dharmendra said he is deeply saddened by the death of the Prime Minister's mother. "She lived an extraordinary life. My tributes to the departed soul. My heartfelt condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji!!" the veteran actor wrote on Twitter.

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing of his mother. Prayers and strength."

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji."

Offering his condolences, Ajay Devgn said the values imparted by Heeraben has given the country a leader like Modi. "My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. My personal condolences to our PM and his family," he tweeted.

His actor-wife Kajol, wrote, "It is a great loss for our honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, God grant him the fortitude to endure this loss."

Mohanlal posted, "Deepest condolences to Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his dearest mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi. Peace be upon her gentle soul."

Anil Kapoor said the loss of a parent is always heartbreaking and never easy. "Sending you our sincere prayers and wishes during this tough time @narendramodi ji. May she rest in peace. Om Shanti" he added.

In a note shared on Twitter, veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote: "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree #ji, I am saddened as well as distraught." "Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are on you. My mother too!," he added.

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to the PM Shri. @narendramodi Ji and his family on the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi Ji. Om Shanti."