Shah Rukh Khan Saves The Day After Son Aryan Khan Feels Frustrated In His Debut Ad Film- Watch

New Delhi: Aryan Khan has released his first ad film as a director and actor and dad Shah Rukh Khan could not be any producer. In the clip for Aryan’s own clothing brand D’YAVOL, the star kid features alongside dad SRK as they unveil the luxury streetwear brand.

In the clip, we first see a glimpse of Aryan Khan who is writing something on the black board with a chalk, however, he gets frustrated and makes a mark with a paint brush and leaves. Right then, Shah Rukh Khan enters, picks up the paint brush and converts that mark into symbol ‘X’, referring to the brand D’YAVOL X.

Fans were quite excited as they saw the clip finally, and showered their love in the comments section. “And seeing them in one video it made my day,” a user commented. “what was left unfinished by son is completed by father,” added another user with a fire emoji.

A day also, Aryan had shared a teaser of the ad in which a minute glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan was visible. Today, as the full ad is out, fans have been left quite ecstatic. Sharing the pictures with his team on social media, Aryan has earlier written, “It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’YAVOL is finally here…”

Previously, Aryan had announced on social media that he has completed the writing of his first project, a series that will also be directed and shown by him. The project is expected to go on floors in 2023. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in YRF’s blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will next be seen in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.