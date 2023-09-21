Shah Rukh Khan Seeks Blessings At Lalbaughcha Raja With Son AbRam, Pics Go Viral

New Delhi: 'Jawan' actor Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaughcha Raja on Thursday with his younger son AbRam and manager. Pictures and videos of the actor are making rounds on social media and fans are in love with actor's dedication to Bappa.

Shah Rukh donned a white kurta pyjama, AbRam looked adorable in red kurta. Pictures from the pandal of SRK with son and his manager are going viral on social media. Fans are dropping heart-eye and love emojis on the paparazzi posts.

On September 19, the first of the 10-day festival of Lord Ganesh, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and shared a photo of Lord Ganpati. The actor shared with his fans that he brought Bappa at his home and sought for 'happiness and wisdom'. His caption read, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!"

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently ridind on the success of his back-to-back releases - 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. Speaking about his latest release, 'Jawan' has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the Hindi cinema. The action-thriller film, which has been directed by Atlee, saw a massive opening of Rs 70 crore on the first day of its release. The film is marching towards Rs 500 crore net in Indian and has crossed Rs 800 crore worldwide.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, the film also stars some of the biggest stars from south India like Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and also features Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.