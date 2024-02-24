Shah Rukh Khan Sets Stage Ablaze with EXPLOSIVE Performance at WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony – WATCH

New Delhi: It was the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) and Shah Rukh Khan totally set the stage on fire. The much-awaited tournament began at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants), and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriors) arrived on a chariot with the trophy, placing it on stage before striking SRK's signature pose alongside the actor.

Before his performance, SRK addressed the crowd about the power of 'Naari Shakti' (women empowerment). SRK commended women for breaking stereotypes and wished the WPL teams luck for their upcoming matches. He then welcomed everyone in his signature Pathaan style, saying, "Party agar Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aaega hi". The superstar then enthralled the audience with his moves to the tunes of 'Jhomme Jo Pathaan' and 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. SRK also met all the women teams a day prior during his rehearsals and the heartwarming visuals of his meeting also went viral. The actor motivated the team and extended his best wishes to them ahead of their opening clash. He was also spotted recreating his trademark pose with Meg Lanning, adding to the excitement of the moment.

The 'Don' actor wore an all-black outfit. He looked stylish in a black deep-neck shirt with golden buttons on it paired with matching black pants.He was seen in a long hair look and accessorised his look with a golden and black belt and black shades.

So after Pooja posted these pictures, celebrities and SRK fans rushed to the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Reverse aging." Another user commented, "Eemperor khan." Talking about the WPL, the tournament will go on until March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15. The tournament will be hosted in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.