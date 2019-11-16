Shah Rukh Khan shares pics with pop-star Dua Lipa; wishes her luck before Mumbai concert

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Badshaah', Shah Rukh Khan is adored not just in India but abroad as well. SRK's fan-following needs no introduction and his charm rules the hearts of people from many different countries.

The superstar recently met international singing sensation Dua Lipa. He shared two pictures with Dua and wished her all the very best for the Mumbai concert.

Sharing the images on Twitter, SRK wrote, “Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but

@DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage.”

Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage. pic.twitter.com/myEmoTlMka — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 16, 2019

Singer Katy Perry, who was the centre of attention at Karan Johar's party recently, will also be performing at the same concert.

Fans are excited to watch two of the most popular international singers perform in Mumbai. While Dua shot to fame with her songs 'New Rules', 'Be The One' and 'IDGAF', Perry has been in the industry much longer and has chartbusters such as 'Teenage Dream', 'Roar', 'The One That Got Away' and 'Bon Appétit' to her credit.