Shah Rukh Khan shares special message on Big B’s birthday, reveals he learnt ‘to never back away’ from him- Watch

Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfelt note on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's birthday in which he shared what all he has learnt from him. The actor also shared a throwback video with him. Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 11:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are two of the most popular and celebrated superstars of their generation. While Big B has been the angry young man of Bollywood for decades, Shah Rukh Khan is the quintessential lover and romantic hero every girl wanted. 

As the legend Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 years old today, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his love for the actor and wished him a very happy birthday. In a heartfelt note, SRK wrote that one thing he has learnt from Big B is to never back away. The actor also shared a throwback video with him in which the duo can be seen singing the song, ‘Ek dusre se karte hain pyaar hum’. 

“One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote on his Twitter handle. 

See the tweet here - 

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked on several films together in the past including popular films like Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), among others. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also played a cameo as Vanarastra in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which starred Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s latest film ‘Goodbye’ has been released in the theatres. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gupta in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for his highly anticipated comeback film ‘Pathaan’ which will hit the theatres in 2023.  

