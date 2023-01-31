Shah Rukh Khan Sings 'Aankhon Mein Teri' for Deepika Padukone as Pathaan Creates History - Watch

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is an unstoppable force at the box office and is inching towards the 600 crore mark worldwide. Fans can't seem to get enough of Shah Rukh Khan's glorious return to the big screen and Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang and high-octane action.

The onscreen pair have fast become Bollywood's golden couple and after the success of Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, have made history yet again on the occasion of the blockbuster's press conference, Shah Rukh Khan crooned 'Aanhon Mein Teri' to his leading lady Deepika Padukone!

Considering that Deepika Padukone started her career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, there hittest song 'Aankhon Mein Teri', the superstar felt it fitting to dedicate the song to her and bring back treasured memories.

The roaring success of the film goes on to prove how every time the two superstars have come together for a movie it's sheer magic and a massive success. While Om Shanti Om, that marked Deepika Padukone’s debut and first onscreen outing with Shah Rukh Khan, grossed Rs145 crore at the box office becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2007, Chennai Express with Rs 425 crore broke 3 Idiots’ record to become the highest grossing Bollywood film worldwide at that point and the 21st highest grossing Indian film of all time.

The duo’s Happy New Year too set the record for the highest-first day collection made by an Indian film to that point, and over Rs 408 crore worldwide becoming the 26th highest-grossing Indian film.

It’s remarkable how Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have a 100% success track record, and with ‘Pathaan’ now becoming the biggest Bollywood blockbuster since the pandemic, the love for this ever-green onscreen couple only grows stronger with every passing year.