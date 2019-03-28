Shah Rukh Khan spends an afternoon with acid attack survivors, writes a heartfelt message—Read

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is an avid social media user and often shares pictures and videos to keep his fans updated with details from his life. The actor often uses social media as a means to spread awareness and talk about social causes as well. On Wednesday, SRK took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt message after spending an afternoon with acid attack survivors.

He wrote, “All of u please put ur hands in prayer...and say Bhagwan inki zindagi ki nayi shuruaat mein...inpar karam karna...May God have mercy on them...Insha Allah. These r my sisters & need ur prayers for recovery, without distinguishing between the mode of prayer”

Check out the actor's post here:

On a related note, a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is in the making and Deepika Padukone plays the titular role. Laxmi was attacked back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

The film is titled 'Chhapaak' and Dippy's first look as Laxmi was unveiled a couple of days ago, leaving everybody stunned.

The film is being helmed Meghna Gulzar and Vikrant Massey plays an important role. Deepika is also venturing into production with 'Chhapaak'.