Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli Secure A Spot In Time's 100 Most Influential People Of 2023

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli have made the Nation proud again as they have secured a position in the Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023

Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan' broke box office records this year whereas Rajamouli's RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' won Awards on International platforms. The list also includes US President Joe Biden, King Charles, Syrian-born swimmers and activists Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini, Bella Hadid, Elon Musk and Beyonce.

SRK's profile, written by his 'Pathaan' co-star Deepika Padukone, said, "For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan. He will be known forever as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, his generosity. The list goes on..."

For RRR director, actor Alia Bhatt wrote that he "knows the audience he's serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together."

Shah Rukh Khan fronted Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand, took the box office by storm. It netted over Rs 520 crores nett in Hindi alone, making it the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language, in India. Its total nett India total is around Rs 540 crores nett and the worldwide total is over Rs 1050 crores.

Talking about SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the magnum opus had a rocking run during its phase 1 of worldwide release. The movie directed by SS Rajamouli has become a global sensation and the Naatu Naatu fever has gripped all in India and abroad. The film's total box office collection worldwide stands at nearly Rs 1,200 crore.