Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Fan' actress Shikha Malhotra battles stroke and paralysis, shares painful ordeal

New Delhi: Actress Shikha Malhotra, known for starring in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Fan' battled a life-threatening stroke and paralysis some time back. The 26-year-old survivor is currently recovering from her serious illness.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Shikha Malhotra disclosed her painful ordeal and how she is dealing with it. "I was shifted from Cooper Hospital to KEM by BMC Commissioner Chandra Shekhar. Currently, I am undergoing treatment at the KEM Hospital under the supervision of renowned Neurologist Nitin Dange. I am extremely grateful to the Government of Maharashtra, who took care of me very well", Shikha said.

The actress, who worked as a Nurse and stepped up as a COVID warrior and helped medical staff in crisis, in an open letter shared with Navbharat Times.com revealed, "My health is improving but the process is slow. My right side is numb, there is no sensation. It will be too early to say when I shall be able to stand on my feet and walk again."

Adding more, she said, "On the other hand, I was looking forward to the release of my much-awaited film 'Kaanchli' on a digital platform. But when it released on Ultra Movie Parlour YouTube channel, I suffered stroke and paralysis."

"I might be down from my health but my spirits are high. Although my debut film as lead 'Kaanchli' released online yet not many know of it. Please support me and my film. Watch 'Kanchli' which also stars veteran actor Sanjay Mishra and if you like it, kindly share the word."

Shikha Malhotra volunteered to function as a nurse to fight the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 at a Mumbai hospital. She has a degree in nursing from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. She completed her course in 2014 before making a career in films. Shikha worked at an isolation ward at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Mumbai's Jogeshwari.