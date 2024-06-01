Shah Rukh Khan Starts Shooting for 'King'? Check Out The 'First Leaked Pic' From The Sets

New Delhi: Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have reportedly team up in the highly anticipated action extravaganza 'King'. Now, a leaked picture is circulating online speculating that it is from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie.

Check- Out The 'First Leaked Pic' Below:

First leak pic from the sets of #KING #SRK is currently shooting in Spain for the film. _ pic.twitter.com/JJv7waFJYt — Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) June 1, 2024

On Saturday, an X user named Harsh Mishra posted an image of Shah Rukh Khan, claiming it was from the sets of 'King'. The post also mentioned that Khan had begun shooting for the project in Spain. The user wrote, “First leak pic from the sets of #KING. SRK is currently shooting in Spain for the film. (fire emoji),”.

About The Leaked Pic

In the leaked pic one can see Shah Rukh sitting with a group of people, and indulging in conversation with them, wearing a blue suit. The backdrop features a breathtaking landscape with serene blue waters and mountains.

Notably, the authenticity of the picture couldn't be confirmed as there is no further announcement from the filmmakers, but it has undeniably ignited excitement among Shah Rukh Khan's fans. Further adding to the intrigue, Shah Rukh departed from Mumbai last week accompanied by his daughter Suhana.

All About King

Several reports claim that the film is being made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore. Directed by Sujoy Gosh and co-produced by Red Chillies with director Siddharth Anand.

SRK is to play the role of a Don whereas Suhana is to play Khan's disciple in his upcoming. Fans can look forward to heartfelt moments between the father-daughter duo in the film.

'King' is slated to hit theaters in 2025, though the official release date has yet to be announced.

