Remember DDLJ’s Iconic Poster? Kajol Reveals SRK’s Injury During Photoshoot

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most iconic Hindi films of all time. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and their on-screen chemistry is still a benchmark. The remarkable performances and the soulful storyline are the reasons why the film is still etched in the memories of millions of Hindi film lovers. However, for Kajol, there are also a few other reasons. The iconic poster of the film, which had Shah Rukh Khan lifting Kajol on his shoulders, was a hilarious experience for both actors. Kajol recently revealed that Shah Rukh was injured after the photoshoot.

Kajol’s Revelation About Shah Rukh Khan

As we all know, Kajol’s unfiltered revelations and charismatic personality have always caught people’s attention. She never shies away from speaking her heart. Recently, in an interview with Curly Tales, Kajol revealed how Shah Rukh Khan got a frozen shoulder after their photoshoot for the poster of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge and that she was worried for Khan.



Kajol said, “One thing that comes to my mind is how I got into that position by the way. Ek toh bechara Shah Rukh kandhe pe uthaake...mujhe itna bura lag raha tha uske liye, itna bura lag raha tha (Poor Shah Rukh was standing with me on his shoulder, I was feeling so bad for him). I was like, ‘are you sure you can do this?’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, I am strong.’ I was like, ‘ya, but you have to carry me on your shoulder. Will you be able to?'"

Kajol added, “He very sweetly carried me and didn't make me feel heavy at all… Later, there was frozen shoulder. Us waqt tha ‘wow’ (that time it was wow).”

The Iconic Poster Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The poster of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge shows Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol giving each other smiling glances. While Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing his iconic jacket and hat, Kajol looks dreamy in an orange traditional wear with heavy jewelry. Their pairing in the film and the songs just etched a beautiful place in every Hindi film lover’s heart. Even in real life, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have been great friends and are hailed as one of the best pairs on screen.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the web series, The Trial, which is streaming on Disney Hotstar.