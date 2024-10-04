Shah Rukh Khan Takes A Dig At Vicky Kaushal; Calls Him A Nepo Kid, I Don’t Need A Godfather

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan who is known as the king of wit never fails to impress his fans and audience. At the IIFA Awards 2024, King Khan was at his wittest best and this time the co-host who joined him was our very own Punjabi Munda. Vicky who is head over heels in love with Shah Rukh Khan was seen questioning him about his film choices and how he even mentioned the classic film The Godfather, the Bad Newz actor jokingly asked if Francis Ford Coppola offered him The Godfather first. He said," Coppola Saab bhi Godfather leke pehle Mannat hi aaye honge?".

Pathaan actor responded, "Coppola ne boht chakkar lagaye (Coppola visited a few times) but I told him ‘I don’t need a godfather, I am an outsider and not a nepo like someone we know’ (points at Vicky). Industry ke bachche, idhar udhar kya dekh raha hai? (Nepo kid, why are you looking around)"

Shah Rukh Khan who took a jibe at Vicky for being a nepo kid and called himself an outsider, was once questioned about the nepotism debate as his daughter Suhana Khan too entered the industry to become a heroine due to being his daughter.

Shah Rukh Khan was once asked about nepotism and his reply proved he is a king of wit," I don't understand this (nepotism). How can I understand it? I am a Delhi boy, who went to Mumbai at the age of 25. There everybody loved me and accepted me. So, I don't understand this talk. I don't understand this discussion (on nepotism). When I hear the word nepotism ', I feel the other person is talking about Napoleon. Even though I know enough English, still I don't understand it and the discussion. Whether I agree or disagree -- I don't even understand it so how can I have an opinion?".

Talking about his kids, Jawan star added, "I want my kids to make a name for themselves on their own feet. If they want to become marine biologist, then she should become that. If they want to become an actor or a filmmaker, then that's also great".

Suhana Khan is all set for her theatrical release with King starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Aryan Khan will be making his debut as a director with his web series Stardom.