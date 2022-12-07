Shah Rukh Khan teaming with Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty? Here's the TRUTH

New Delhi: Speculation caught fire that superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rakshit Shetty, and Kantara fame Rishab Shetty are teaming up with Hombale Films on a movie directed by Rohit Shetty. Before this rumour spreads like wildfire, the truth has come to the surface rubbishing all such claims.

A source close to the production house says, "There is "no truth" to this development. After KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara, the next Pan India film from Hombale Films is Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is directed by Prashanth Neel. The banner is planning one more film for 2023, the casting of which is yet undisclosed."

While fans would be excited to watch this unusual casting together in an equally well-written script but finally the source has clarified and put such rumours to rest.

Moreover, Hombale films have given some of the biggest blockbusters of the year with films like KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara. While all these films made their distinct presence in the heart of the audience, they went on to conquer the box office of the world breaking multiple records. With these films, Hombale films also hold the credit to take the name of the Kannada industry on the world map.