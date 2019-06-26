close

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for 'bearing with him for 27 years'- Watch

Shah Rukh Khan completed 27 years in the industry on June 25, 2019.

New Delhi: The 'Badshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan completed 27 years in the industry on June 25, 2019. The actor's debut film 'Deewana' released this day in the year 1992. Taking a trip down the memory lane and thanking his fans for the 'awesome' 27 years, SRK took to Twitter and shared a video in which he recreates his debut scene from the film with the song "Koi na koi chahiye" playing in the background.

Check out the video here:

The actor wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes!”

SRK is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood and is also known to be the 'King of Romance'. The actor has many blockbusters to his name including 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Swades (2004), Baazigar (1993), Chak De! India (2007), Darr (1993), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...(2001), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Devdas (I) (2002), Don (I) (2006), to name a few.

The actor has a gigantic fan following and is known for his witty replies.

He was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. 

