Shah Rukh Khan, The Man Of Brands, Actor Inks More Than 10 Deals Since January 2023

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is a name that needs no introduction. King Khan not only dominated the silver screen with three blockbuster films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, respectively within the past year but has also surged back into the advertising world with newfound vigour. The actor's charm and appeal have translated into a burgeoning list of brand endorsements, marking a significant ascent. With all three films combined, the superstar has breached 2600 crores at the worldwide box office and has continued to dominate the No. 1 position.

While the superstar has long blockbusters and box office records, Shah Rukh Khan also leads the brand world by a margin. The superstar has inked more than 10 brands in January 2023. Recently, the detergent brand Tide announced Shah Rukh Khan as their brand ambassador. Besides this, he endorsed several brands, which include Everest Spices, Rungta Steel, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, FabriCare, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Realme, Myntra, D'YAVOL X, and Ultratech Cement.

According to recent research by TAM Media Research, the superstar has become the face of a significantly greater number of products on television. SRK was observed promoting a whopping twenty-one brands between January and July of 2023—a stunning increase of twenty-four percent over the same time in 2022 and an astonishing thirteen percent from 2021. This trend not only represents a quantitative increase but also demonstrates "King Khan's" ongoing appeal in the advertising world. The actor's successful run at the film office has translated to success in advertising with ease.