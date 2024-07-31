Advertisement
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Surgery In US: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan recently underwent an eye treatment in Mumbai that didn’t go as planned, prompting him to fly to the US for surgery.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Surgery In US: Reports (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the US for urgent eye surgery following an unsuccessful treatment in Mumbai, according to reports. The actor's unexpected medical journey has raised concerns among his fans and well-wishers worldwide. Two months after being hospitalized for heat stroke following a Kolkata Knight Riders match in Ahmedabad on May 21, King Khan is reportedly facing a new health issue. Rumors indicate that he is currently in the US for eye treatment. 

Have A Look At The Post: 

Soon after the news went viral, Shah Rukh Khan's fans on social media began flooding him with well-wishes for a swift recovery.

 

