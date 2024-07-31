Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Surgery In US: Reports

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the US for urgent eye surgery following an unsuccessful treatment in Mumbai, according to reports. The actor's unexpected medical journey has raised concerns among his fans and well-wishers worldwide. Two months after being hospitalized for heat stroke following a Kolkata Knight Riders match in Ahmedabad on May 21, King Khan is reportedly facing a new health issue. Rumors indicate that he is currently in the US for eye treatment.

Soon after the news went viral, Shah Rukh Khan's fans on social media began flooding him with well-wishes for a swift recovery.