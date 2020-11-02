Shah Rukh Khan turns 55: Bollywood celebs share their love for king of romance

Mumbai: As superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday turned a year older, his co-actors Juhi Chawla, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene as well as Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma and Rajkummar Rao among others wished him health and happiness.

The actor is celebrating his 55th birthday in Dubai where he is attending the Indian Premier League with his team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Khan started his acting journey with television shows "Fauji" and "Circus". He made his Bollywood acting debut with "Deewana", opposite Divya Bharti and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

The actor followed it up with boy-next-door roles in "Chamatkar" and "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman".

Chawla played the female lead in the film, which also marked a start of their friendship, and led to many more memorable films like "Darr", "Yes Boss", "Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani" and business collaborations.

The actor said she will be planting 500 trees on her friend's birthday.

"From co-star, co-producer to co-owner... Dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey. Happy Birthday @iamsrk," Chawla posted on Twitter.

After working on a series of cute love stories, Khan made a switch to playing grey characters with films like "Baazigar", "Darr" and "Anjam".

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who starred opposite the Bollywood star in "Anjam" and also in blockbusters "Dil To Pagal Hai as well as "Devdas", reminisced the time she spent with Khan.

"Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic & loads of love. Here's wishing you a very happy birthday Shah Rukh. Stay safe & hope to see you soon," she posted on Instagram.

Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic & loads of love Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon. pic.twitter.com/mpWMnJq1Ol — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 2, 2020

Apart from giving a major makeover to Khan's image, "Baazigar" also marked actor Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood debut. Shetty shared an Instagram Story wishing the actor on his birthday.

"A very happy birthday to my first hero, my Baazigar @iamsrk. I pray you always get all that your heart desires and a lot more because you deserve all of it, Shah," she wrote.

The success of these films made SRK one of the most in-demand actors of his generation and earned him many precious friends in the industry including choregrapher-director Farah Khan.

"Happy birthday @iamsrk.... The most valuable Antiques are old friends," she captioned a throwback photo with Khan.

The actor also starred in her directorial debut "Main Hoon Na" as well as other filmmaking ventures -- "Om Shanti Om" and "Happy New Year".

In the year 2001, Khan for the first time decided to star in and produce a historical period drama "Asoka".

While the movie was not a huge success, it marked the beginning of his collaboration with Kareena, who at that time was just a few films old in the industry.

Calling Khan the "warmest" superstar, Kareena wished him success on his birthday.

"Happy birthday King Khan... Let's always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring @iamsrk," she wrote.

They have also worked together in "Ra.One".

Since "Baazigar", Khan has romanced many newcomers on screen, including Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone.

Sharma, who made her debut opposite SRK in "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi", wrote on Instagram: "To your wit, charm, intelligence and open-heartedness! Have a legendary birthday Shah Rukh."

The duo has also starred in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" and "Jab Harry Met Sejal".

With Deepika, Khan has worked on "Om Shanti Om", "Happy New Year" and "Chennai Express".

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, who made her foray into Bollywood with Khan's 2016 movie "Fan", said working with the superstar is one of her most cherished memories.

"Happy Birthday @iamsrk. So many precious memories of working with you in Fan that I hold very close to my heart. Hate that my character had to friendzone you though. Wish you the best. Love," she wrote.

Rajkummar Rao posted a dance rehearsal video with Khan and said he always feels honoured when sharing space with the actor.

"Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage wid u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It's always such an honour. I love u a lot & will alwys pray for ur good health & happiness," he tweeted.

Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage wid u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It’s always such an honour. I love u a lot & will alwys pray for ur good health & happiness pic.twitter.com/U1V4BTNnXh — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 2, 2020

R Madhavan said Khan was "one of the most awesome souls" he knows.

"Happy happy birthday to one of the most awesome souls we know. Have the most fantastic year yet and May this year give you a lot more than you ever dreamt @iamsrk. Much much love."

South star Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I've known @iamsrk. Wishing you happiness and great health always! "

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who first met Khan while working as an assistant director on "Kal Ho Na Ho", said the superstar's energy is infectious.

"Met him as an ad on the sets of Kal ho na ho. He not only lights up the screen but the energy of the set as well with his presence.. It's every directors dream to direct him someday.. Mine too :) happy bday @iamsrk sir loads of love, happiness and success always," he tweeted.

Actor Vineet Kumar, the star of Khan-produced Netlfix show "Betaal", also wished him on his special day.

Every year thousands of fans gather outside Khan's residence Mannat to celebrate his birthday, but last month, the actor had requested his admires to avoid any such gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...Thodha door se yaar," he had tweeted.