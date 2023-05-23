Shah Rukh Khan Video Calls 60-Year-Old Cancer Patient, Fulfills Her Last Wish- Pics

New Delhi: The fandom of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is like no other. The actor has time and again proved why he is the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ with his sweet gestures for the fans. Recently, the superstar won hearts when he fulfilled the wish of a 60-year-old cancer patient by video calling her. Yes, you heard it right.

It all started when the patient, who is an ardent fan of SRK expressed her desire to meet him once as her last wish. Taking to micro-blogging platform Twitter, her daughter Priya wrote, “Hi, I’m Priya from Kolkata, My Mummy is Last Stage Cancer Patient, I'm Requesting Everyone Please Help my Mummy to Meet @iamsrk Sir, I Don't Know How Much Time She Have, Please help her to Fulfill her Last Wish.”

Hi, I’m Priya from Kolkata, My Mummy is Last Stage Cancer Patient, I'm Requesting Everyone Please Help my Mummy to Meet @iamsrk Sir, I Don't Know How Much Time She Have, Please help her to Fulfill her Last Wish. @RedChilliesEnt @pooja_dadlani @KarunaBadwal @MeerFoundation pic.twitter.com/h3TuCwDOlw — Priya Chakraborty, (@SRKsRouter1) May 14, 2023

Now, a fan account of Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and shared a screenshot in which the ‘Dilwale’ actor could be seen video-calling the woman. “Remember Shivani that 60yrs Old Last Stage Cancer Patient from Kolkata Her Last Wish Was to Meet @iamsrk Sir? Her Wish Got Fulfilled Last Night, Today SRK Sir Called her Talked almost 30 Minutes, He is The Humblest Star on Earth for a Reason, 1/4,” the fan wrote along with the pictures.

Well, this is not the first time SRK has done something like this for his fans. In the past also, Shah Rukh Khan has always been there to surprise his fans.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' alongside south actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7. Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of 'Dunki' is still awaited. He was last seen in action-thriller ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.