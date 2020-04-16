Shah Rukh Khan was a heartthrob even when he was not a film star, says 'Circus' co-star Renuka Shahane

New Delhi: As Doordarshan has started the re-telecast of several old TV shows like 'Ramayan', 'Mahabharat', 'Circus' amongst others, viewers are glued to their small screens. Amid the coronavirus scare, this decision has reaped the right results as TRPs for the channel have soared to an all-time high.

Actress Renuka Shahane, who was all of 24 when she starred in 'Circus' in an interview with Mirror Online talked about her journey and how Shah Rukh Khan was chased even back then.

About the re-run of the show, Renuka said: "I was 24 back then. I am not watching it again but I am glad that people are -- especially today's generation. I am very pleased to get a new audience for my old show."

"It was great as we all were quite young and enthusiastic. Shah Rukh had a huge craze even at that time because his previous show Fauji had done so well. He was like a heartthrob even then. At that time when he was not even a film star, I've seen him getting mobbed by fans and a crowd of around 20,000 people gathering there just to see Shah Rukh Khan," she added.

She also revealed how SRK was a workaholic even at the start of his career and could for 36 hours if he had to. "That kind of energy was very infectious. Plus, all of us were already excited to work with him. I definitely was, because I had loved Fauji!," the actress said.