Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone on 15 years in Bollywood, actress replies 'Words can do no justice...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently completed 15 years in the Indian film industry. Over her career, the actress has done amazing work and brilliant films showcasing her acting talents, but it all started with her debut with the film 'Om Shaanti Om' in which she acted alongside the 'Baadshah of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan.

Now Shah Rukh Khan, who will pair up with the actress in his upcoming movie 'Pathaan' took to his social media account to share a heartfelt post for her co-star on completing 15 years. While sharing the post, he wrote, "To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone"

Here is the post:

Deepika, while reacting to the post, left a sweet comment that read, "Words can do no justice to describe our love!". Here is her comment:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Pathaan' also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. The film, which has been directed by the ace filmmaker Siddharth Anand, is slated for release on the 25th of January, 2023. Apart from that, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee's 'Jawaan' and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' which also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.