Shah Rukh Khan wishes team India good luck for Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday wished Team India good luck for the upcoming Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. During an #AskSRK session on Thursday, a fan asked the 'Chak De India' actor, "Do you love to watch Hockey, In Odisha, Hockey World Cup is happening, any plans to visit? ChakdeIndia."

Shah Rukh replied to his fan saying, "Would have loved to go and watch but busy with work here. Hope all of you do....and best of luck to India." The marquee Hockey event will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29.

The superstar also shared his thoughts about Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the interactive session. A fan asked the 'Dilwale' actor, "What about this man @imVkohli", to which he replied, "Awesome Absolutely and I wish him the best always."

Kohli scored a stunning century in India`s victory against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday and has moved up two spots to 6th, as per ICC. The Indian batsman slammed his 45th ODI century and, overall his 73rd in international cricket, on Tuesday. The batter accomplished the landmark during India`s first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India will seek a podium finish and the expectations are far greater this time, particularly after the team's stupendous performance at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where they ended a 41-year-long wait to stand on the podium again by bagging the bronze medal.

At one point, Shah Rukh got emotional after seeing his journey from 'Fauji' to 'Pathaan' during the session. A fan asked him, "One word for the journey #AskSRK" along with a collage of his films 'Fauji' (1989), 'Main Hoon Na' (2004) and 'Pathaan' (2023), where the actor played the role of a soldier. To which he replied, "Oh wow hadn't seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The approx two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.Shah Rukh`s character introduces with dialogue "Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega."

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2, this year.

(With ANI inputs)