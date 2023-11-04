Mumbai: And it is here! Fist glimpse of the King of Bollywood from his extragavant birthday party is what we all needed to see. Shah Rukh's birthday bash was a star-studded affair and was attended by the who's who of Bollywood and sports fraternity too! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others were spotted posing for pictures.

A recent picture from actor Mona Singh has set the internet ablaze. '3 Idiots' actor shared candid moments with King Khan from his birthday bash in Mumbai. In the pictures, SRK looked handsome in an embellished black outfit. He can be seen posing for a selfie with Mona and also planted a kiss on her head.

Sharing the pictures, Mona wrote, "Overwhelmed with the LOVE u showered on me, I love u bas. happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash #bestnite #kingkhan."

Although it was a super-private affair with no access to the inside scenes, a few fun pictures have emerged that gives us insight into the star-studded bash. However, stars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and more were in attendance. Check out these inside glimpses:

What's more? Ranveer Singh turned DJ and looked enigmatic in white. Watch this video:

Ahead of his birthday celebrations with members of the film industry, SRK on Thursday interacted with his fans at an event in Mumbai. At the event, he remembered his fan Mohammad Ashraf, the founder of one of his biggest fan clubs, as he passed away recently.

"Mohammad Ashraf, who unfortunately was suffering from an illness for the past two years, passed away recently. He is no more. I have a small prayer for him. I would like everyone to pray for him in their hearts, then we'll get on with the show. I know wherever Mohammad is, he will be very happy. He started to bring us together in a small way but it became so much bigger. Big thank you to Mohammad wherever you are. God bless you. Rest in peace, Mohammad," he said.

Mesmerising his fans first, SRK also appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow at midnight and waved at his fans. His birthday also became special for movie lovers for one more reason.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' and is gearing up for the release of his next 'Dunki', which is scheduled to release this December.