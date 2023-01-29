Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Gets Brutally Trolled for her Walk at Dinner Outing with Brother AbRam Khan

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan got severely trolled for her walk while she was stepping out of a restaurant following a dinner date with her younger brother AbRam Khan. The Khan sibling was spotted by the paparazzi on Sunday night as they stepped out together and visited a restaurant. Suhana looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black strappy dress that came with cut-out detailing at the front and back.



Suhana had her hair tied in a sleek bun and completed the look with black flats and a sling bag. A paparazzo account shared their video from the evening on Instagram showing the brother-sister duo walking out of the restaurant and heading to their car. However, soon after her video surfaced online, several netizens started trolling Suhana for her walking style. A few social media users started taking nasty digs at SRK's daughter for no reason and trolled her for her walk.



Some of them drew comparisons to her walk with Malaika Arora.

One user commented, "Isse Koi walk karna sikhao bhai." Another said, "Why she walk like Mallika Arora."



One comment can be read, "Issko dekh kaun raha hai itna overacting jo karte hai...chote bhai ka hat chodke."



22-year-old Suhana Khan is all set to follow in her superstar dad's footsteps and make her acting debut. Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's project 'The Archies' which is all set to release on OTT this year. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda.



Suhana will be seen playing the role of Veronica in the same and her first look has left everyone quite impressed.



Suhana has also been making buzz for her rumoured romance with Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda lately. Rumour mills have been rife about their alleged romance for a while now. Suhana turned heads after she accompanied Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda to a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family, Agastya's extended paternal side. Several media reports claimed that at the brunch, Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members.

